Brown Financial Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Brown Financial Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisors' holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

