Brown Financial Advisors Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 19,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,557,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,247,208,000 after buying an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% during the third quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 250,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.06 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

