Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for about 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,379.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

