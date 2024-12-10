Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,458 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,458 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 24.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 101.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

