BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 192,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 198,556 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $11.30.

BW LPG Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BW LPG Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWLP. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BW LPG during the third quarter worth about $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.