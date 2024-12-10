Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.40. Cambria Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 9,284 shares traded.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.