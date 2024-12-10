Candle (CNDL) Trading 34% Higher Over Last Week

Candle (CNDL) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Candle has a market cap of $761.91 and $1,192.14 worth of Candle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Candle has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Candle coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Candle

Candle launched on December 28th, 2021. Candle’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Candle is candlelabs.org. The Reddit community for Candle is https://reddit.com/r/cndl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Candle’s official Twitter account is @candle_labs. The official message board for Candle is medium.candle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Candle is a governance protocol that seeks to incentivize the decentralization of various forms of organizations and projects within its ecosystem. It wishes to unify many cryptocurrency’s features into a singular decentralized hub.

[Telegram](https://t.me/candlelabs)”

Buying and Selling Candle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Candle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candle using one of the exchanges listed above.

