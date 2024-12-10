Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $274.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.84 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

