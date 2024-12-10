CBAK Energy Technology Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Reports Voting Results

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) recently disclosed details regarding its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders held on December 6, 2024. The meeting, which took place at the company’s headquarters in Dalian, China, allowed holders of the company’s common stock as of the Record Date, October 8, 2024, to cast their votes. With a total of 89,939,190 shares of common stock entitled to vote, a substantial portion representing 53.28%, or 47,920,922 shares, were either present in person or represented by valid proxies at the meeting.

During the Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on two key proposals, with detailed descriptions available in the definitive proxy statement dated October 11, 2024. Here are the outcomes of the votes on each proposal:

Proposal 1:The stockholders elected five directors to the Board of Directors of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. These directors will serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The votes for each director were as follows:– Yunfei Li: 33,451,291 votes for, 186,235 votes against, 49,060 abstentions, and 14,234,336 broker non-votes.– J. Simon Xue: 32,723,571 votes for, 914,402 votes against, 48,612 abstentions, and 14,234,336 broker non-votes.– Martha C. Agee: 32,561,516 votes for, 1,077,889 votes against, 47,180 abstentions, and 14,234,336 broker non-votes.– Jianjun He: 32,544,455 votes for, 1,089,625 votes against, 52,505 abstentions, and 14,234,336 broker non-votes.– Xiangyu Pei: 33,452,896 votes for, 182,633 votes against, 51,056 abstentions, and 14,234,336 broker non-votes.

Proposal 2:

Stockholders also ratified the appointment of ARK Pro CPA & Co as the independent registered public accounting firm for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results were as follows:

– Votes For: 46,674,567

– Votes Against: 924,303

– Abstentions: 322,051

This news brief provided key insights into CBAK Energy Technology’s recent annual stockholder meeting and voting outcomes. Investors and stakeholders await further updates regarding the company’s future strategic endeavors and operational advancements.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

