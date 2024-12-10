Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.40

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 188,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

