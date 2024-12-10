Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Savoie Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

