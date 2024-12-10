Clarity Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,231 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $805,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.