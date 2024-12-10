Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,909 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 786,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 101,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

AT&T Stock Down 2.1 %

T stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

