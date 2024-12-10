Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $159.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

