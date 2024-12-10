Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $159.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargains Galore? 3 Stocks With Insider Buying in the Millions
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Amplitude an AI Sleeper Stock in the Making for 2025?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Pure Storage Rides the AI Boom Even Higher in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.