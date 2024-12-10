Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $45.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $45,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.