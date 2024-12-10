Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 36,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

