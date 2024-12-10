Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

