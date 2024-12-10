Comedian (BAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.11 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Comedian has a market cap of $91.11 million and approximately $147.17 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comedian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @rwa_ban. Comedian’s official website is banart.art/pc/index.html.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.09526267 USD and is down -27.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $145,091,060.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

