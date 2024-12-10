Compass Point Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $83.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $60.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.49.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,990,164. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

