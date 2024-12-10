CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Sells $904,246.80 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregoire Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Gregoire Maes sold 540 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $8,748.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Gregoire Maes sold 24,323 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $395,248.75.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPO

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.