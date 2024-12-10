Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) Director Buys $60,187.96 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Juneau bought 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,187.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,776.44. This trade represents a 1.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Contango Ore Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Contango Ore stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.72. 193,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,005. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

