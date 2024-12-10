Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZJUL. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of ZJUL stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90.

