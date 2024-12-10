Continuum Advisory LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.14 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.