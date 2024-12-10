Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 157.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $101.32 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.