Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $401.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

