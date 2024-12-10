Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

