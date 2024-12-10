Conway Capital Management Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $171.37 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.