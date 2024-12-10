CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $74.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

CRSP opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

