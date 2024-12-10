Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,972 shares of company stock valued at $890,198. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

