Critical Comparison: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 40.64 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 1.28 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 Synchrony Financial 1 6 14 1 2.68

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $8.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $60.68, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

