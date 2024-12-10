Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 142.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

