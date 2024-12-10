Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $0.76 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
