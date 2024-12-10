Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $0.76 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth $191,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.