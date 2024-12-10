CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,723 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 99.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CureVac by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 26.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. CureVac has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

