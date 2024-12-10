D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338,003 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

