Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,777.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,012,438 shares of company stock worth $1,909,707,544. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

