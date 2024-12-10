Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BRP

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Sunday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.03. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BRP by 350.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

