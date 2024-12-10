Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

NYSE DLR opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

