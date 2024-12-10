Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3,056.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,285,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 181,868 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.37.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

