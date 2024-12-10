Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,829,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

