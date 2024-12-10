Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 1,842 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,851 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Zumiez by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,841 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,424 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $327,793.70. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

