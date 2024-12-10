Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $391.53 and a 1-year high of $526.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.21.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

