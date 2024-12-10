Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 76,727 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5,437.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 562,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 40.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,008 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.79). Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.