Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $517,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 461,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

