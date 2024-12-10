Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $13,848,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,666,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,572,000 after buying an additional 703,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $11,442,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $9,772,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.41%.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.