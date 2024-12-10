Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.59.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.66. 161,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,413. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.41.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

