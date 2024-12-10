EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,825 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 588.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

