EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,119 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CARR opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

