EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,300,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $706.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.47 and a 200-day moving average of $855.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

