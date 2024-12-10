ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.61% of ePlus worth $95,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in ePlus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

