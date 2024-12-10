EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 9,631,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 2,435,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

EQTEC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Featured Stories

